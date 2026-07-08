Yeats’s Sages

O sages standing in God’s holy fire

as in the gold mosaic of a wall,

— Sailing to Byzantium

Come out and let me bathe, for I have wounds

that merit this redemption in the flame

and you have come here first like Isaac’s son

and stolen that which Esau had by right.

There is no more, you are wet to the bone

and bone itself must soon dissolve away

unless you come forth, back to us on earth

who wait your revelations. End your stay

and I will take your place and take as long

a turn as all the rest of you have done,

deaf to the voices of my ministry,

hard to the soft entreaties of my sons.

Do you not see how shadows creep to you?

The straight hot shaft of noon leans to the west;

your teachers are already lost in night

your children stand in waiting for the dawn.

You are stately, you are rooted trees

and cannot move beyond this time you live,

although the truth is passing from your grip.

The Nihilist

Down the roaring avalanche of light

I flashed and dwindled,

fled beyond the utmost range of sight

and into caverns under shadowed stones

that hid me from the leering face of God.

Far from any place, I take my place,

and by unmaking, make:

The night is dark because I will it so.

I have crowded all the light to stars

and one by one I squeeze them shut

until the night is perfect.

The darkness shall be smooth and bottomless.

This is not blindness,

this is undistracted watchfulness:

when perfect eyes see nothing, that is beauty;

when perfect ears hear nothing,

that is music.

Featured in New Lyre - Spring/Summer 2026

Stuart Anderson teaches physics, mathematics, and engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle. After many years with science as his focus, he is now switching poetry to the front burner to see how that feels. His poetry tends towards the philosophical or mythic and is often written through a persona. He was awarded the 2010 Thomas Merton Prize for poetry of the sacred and has two poems forthcoming in Blue Unicorn.

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New Lyre Magazine #9: Spring/Summer 2026 David Gosselin · Jul 5 Over 2300 years ago, Plato challenged the poets of the ancient world: would those who excelled in the art of image-making become capable of leading their audiences out of the cave? Or would they choose to simply remain inside the cave and make themselves useful — by making the shadows more delightful? Read full story

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