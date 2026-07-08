Yeats’s Sages and The Nihilist
By Stuart Anderson
Yeats’s Sages
O sages standing in God’s holy fire
as in the gold mosaic of a wall,
— Sailing to Byzantium
Come out and let me bathe, for I have wounds
that merit this redemption in the flame
and you have come here first like Isaac’s son
and stolen that which Esau had by right.
There is no more, you are wet to the bone
and bone itself must soon dissolve away
unless you come forth, back to us on earth
who wait your revelations. End your stay
and I will take your place and take as long
a turn as all the rest of you have done,
deaf to the voices of my ministry,
hard to the soft entreaties of my sons.
Do you not see how shadows creep to you?
The straight hot shaft of noon leans to the west;
your teachers are already lost in night
your children stand in waiting for the dawn.
You are stately, you are rooted trees
and cannot move beyond this time you live,
although the truth is passing from your grip.
The Nihilist
Down the roaring avalanche of light
I flashed and dwindled,
fled beyond the utmost range of sight
and into caverns under shadowed stones
that hid me from the leering face of God.
Far from any place, I take my place,
and by unmaking, make:
The night is dark because I will it so.
I have crowded all the light to stars
and one by one I squeeze them shut
until the night is perfect.
The darkness shall be smooth and bottomless.
This is not blindness,
this is undistracted watchfulness:
when perfect eyes see nothing, that is beauty;
when perfect ears hear nothing,
that is music.
Featured in New Lyre - Spring/Summer 2026
Stuart Anderson teaches physics, mathematics, and engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle. After many years with science as his focus, he is now switching poetry to the front burner to see how that feels. His poetry tends towards the philosophical or mythic and is often written through a persona. He was awarded the 2010 Thomas Merton Prize for poetry of the sacred and has two poems forthcoming in Blue Unicorn.