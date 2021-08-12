Forgotten Dreams
By David Gosselin
The dreams I had have been forgotten now—
The dreams I once believed I knew were true—
The dreams I know will haunt me every day—
The dreams I dreamt about just yesterday—
The dreams I won’t forget to dream today—
The dreams that changed my every waking day—
The dreams I know will shape my future’s way—
The dreams I hope to tell someone someday—
The dreams I won’t forget to dream each day—
The dreams I’ll always be afraid to say—
The dreams I know I’ll wish for everyday—
The dreams I wish could somehow find their way—
The dreams I know I’ll dream of night and day—
The dreams so deep that I can never pray
To see the day when I would know just how to tell
These dreams that soar so high above all things
That we small specs might hope to see or say.
David B. Gosselin is a poet, translator, writer, and researcher based in Montreal. He is the founder of The Chained Muse and hosts Escaping the Brave New World.