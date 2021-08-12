The dreams I had have been forgotten now—

The dreams I once believed I knew were true—

The dreams I know will haunt me every day—

The dreams I dreamt about just yesterday—

The dreams I won’t forget to dream today—

The dreams that changed my every waking day—

The dreams I know will shape my future’s way—

The dreams I hope to tell someone someday—

The dreams I won’t forget to dream each day—

The dreams I’ll always be afraid to say—

The dreams I know I’ll wish for everyday—

The dreams I wish could somehow find their way—

The dreams I know I’ll dream of night and day—

The dreams so deep that I can never pray

To see the day when I would know just how to tell

These dreams that soar so high above all things

That we small specs might hope to see or say.

David B. Gosselin is a poet, translator, writer, and researcher based in Montreal. He is the founder of The Chained Muse and hosts Escaping the Brave New World.