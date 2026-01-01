Imperatives for a New Chapter
By Rachel Landrum Crumble
“For who has despised the day of small things?” Zechariah 4:10a
Avoid self-loathing before breakfast.
Trot out your anxieties before noon.
Wear them out and put them down for a nap
to afford you some afternoon peace.
Fend off the habit of catapulting
yourself into someone else’s head.
It’s like trusting Google Maps
for directions to an obscure
destination with a common name.
Keep yesterday behind you
to avoid going in circles.
Nibble on beauty all day,
like fresh peppermint leaves
for an upset stomach.
Believe in a God
who answers the heart
of foolish prayers.
Today if you don’t have strength
to plant the garden,
at least play in the dirt.
You may find treasure--a sequin
from a forgotten costume,
mining the memory
of a childhood parade.
Read by Rachel Landrum Crumble
Rachel Landrum Crumble recently retired from teaching high school, having previously taught kindergarten through college. She has published in The Porterhouse Review, Typishly, SheilaNaGig, and Common Ground Review, Spoon River Review, The Banyan Review and others. Her first poetry collection, Sister Sorrow, was published by Finishing Line Press in January 2022. She lives with her husband of 42 years, a jazz drummer, and near 2 of their 3 adult children, and two adorable grand twins. poetteachermom.com is her website.
My self-loathing peaks in the afternoon, but I feel your meaning.
Perfect