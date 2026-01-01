“For who has despised the day of small things?” Zechariah 4:10a

Avoid self-loathing before breakfast.

Trot out your anxieties before noon.

Wear them out and put them down for a nap

to afford you some afternoon peace.

Fend off the habit of catapulting

yourself into someone else’s head.

It’s like trusting Google Maps

for directions to an obscure

destination with a common name.

Keep yesterday behind you

to avoid going in circles.

Nibble on beauty all day,

like fresh peppermint leaves

for an upset stomach.

Believe in a God

who answers the heart

of foolish prayers.

Today if you don’t have strength

to plant the garden,

at least play in the dirt.

You may find treasure--a sequin

from a forgotten costume,

mining the memory

of a childhood parade.

Read by Rachel Landrum Crumble

Rachel Landrum Crumble recently retired from teaching high school, having previously taught kindergarten through college. She has published in The Porterhouse Review, Typishly, SheilaNaGig, and Common Ground Review, Spoon River Review, The Banyan Review and others. Her first poetry collection, Sister Sorrow, was published by Finishing Line Press in January 2022. She lives with her husband of 42 years, a jazz drummer, and near 2 of their 3 adult children, and two adorable grand twins. poetteachermom.com is her website.

