Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ku-Chan's avatar
Ku-Chan
Sep 23, 2023

🙏🏻 that was the most beautiful part of my day xx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Craig Holtzclaw's avatar
Craig Holtzclaw
Sep 23, 2023

I have always wanted to put this to music. On the recitation, It might need more smiling confidence, optimism.

Craig Holtzclaw.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Gosselin and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Gosselin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture