Article voiceover
Pity the beautiful,
the dolls, and the dishes,
the babes with big daddies
granting their wishes.
Pity the pretty boys,
the hunks, and Apollos,
the golden lads whom
success always follows.
The hotties, the knock-outs,
the tens out of ten,
the drop-dead gorgeous,
the great leading men.
Pity the faded,
the bloated, the blowsy,
the paunchy Adonis
whose luck’s gone lousy.
Pity the gods,
no longer divine.
Pity the night
the stars lose their shine.
I do! I do! (If that's all they have...)
For some reason I feel impelled to mention Mick Jagger in this particular context. (Perhaps because that's who Dana Gioia was thinking of?)
Your poem deserves better than only 3 comments, so I decided to make up for the small notice it's received and add at least a pennyworth.
I first learned of you quite a number of years ago, via an essay of yours, which I think gave your take on how poetry and poetry markets had evolved into their recent form. It was quite long ago that I read it, so please correct me if that capsulization of it is off, or wanting. I think the essay was and is well-known among the literary crowd. I remember thinking it was a good essay and made points that made sense.
I'm not certain, but the couple poems of yours I've seen here at David's little clubhouse recently might be the first samples of your poetry I've seen. If that's true--and possibly it isn't--it's probably because I haven't followed the poetry scene for so long. For some time now, I've devoted most of my reading hours to essays by thinkers. I'm drawn to the essay form and also to independent minds.
Your poem about pity appeals to me, as I said in my other response, especially because commiseration is what everyone should feel for everyone in the circumstances we all share and bear. Everyone's after all caught in the same trap, thus no different from anyone else in that most fundamental way. Yet most of the race seem to lack pity for all the rest. It is rare as intellect, rare as originality, rare as thoughtfulness. At least it looks that way to me.
So pity them all, big and small;
Like you, they're Nature's prey after all.