I’ll be giving a presentation tomorrow at 2:00pm for the Rising Tide Foundation.

With the replacement of the Pantheon and Rome’s vast array of mystery schools by Nicene Christianity, the soothsayers, astrologists, magicians and medicine men of old seemed to have been kicked to the curb for good. Further, with the Judeo-Christian notion of man as imago viva dei and capax dei revitalized and further elaborated during the Florentine Renaissance, the human intellect seemed to have triumphed over the most elaborate forms of archaic magic, Medieval sooth-saying and Delphic divination. Or so we thought…

These concepts will be thoroughly developed by guest speaker David Gosselin (editor in chief of Age of the Muses) this Sunday May 4 at 2pm ET.

Join us as we explore a tale of two Renaissances!

