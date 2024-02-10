Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
Prometheus stole from Heaven the sacred fire
And swept to earth with it o’er land and sea.
He lit the vestal flames of poesy,
Content, for this, to brave celestial ire.
Wroth were the gods, and with eternal hate
Pursued the fearless one who ravished Heaven
That earth might hold in fee the perfect leaven
To lift men’s souls above their low estate.
But judge you …
