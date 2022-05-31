I.

One morning, I found Lilacs in the rain:

The sun had fled, the birds had stopped singing,

The skies were dimmed by gaunt and graying clouds—

But I stood by the Lilacs, weeping.

Each one seemed too sweet to outlive the morn,

Thickening the air with its dying breath;

I thought of all the beauties May has borne—

How sweetly they welcome Death.

II.

Oh! how dreamy was the new spring day,

Streams like pristine angels were sighing,

The trees rang out like Aeolian harps—

Only you, sweet Lilacs, were shivering.

Was the mid-May sunlight still too soft,

Or did a light breeze come and whisper

Tidings of some approaching season—

Did she mention the coming of winter?

III.

Once again, I’ve wandered into the garden

Where I used to play as a little child

When a thousand flowery faces would greet me,

All of them lovely and wild.

The dreamy lavender would serenely sway,

Sending its fragrant kisses through the air,

Until gentle breezes would chase them away,

Like children laughing, free of care.

Tears fell from the rose’s delicate calyx,

Staining its crown of verdant sepals,

Until May arrived with her brilliant rains

And spring gleamed in a thousand petals.

But of all the flowery faces I saw there,

These stood out more than all the others:

The vernal Lilacs—ready to relinquish

Their breath to the early hours.

Their fragrance stirred something deep inside my soul

As I wandered through that flowery fane—

I felt something I had never felt before

From those Lilacs in the rain.

For the soft spring-time showers distilled

To an understanding that left me cold:

How even the sweetest of things must still die

As youth fades and we grow old.

And so I weep on this beautiful morning,

My tears falling through the perfumed air

As a flood of sweet new faces welcomes me

And bird songs sound everywhere.

The beauties of May now greet me once again,

And they flood my soul with a precious pain—

May the briefness of their beauty haunt me

Like those Lilacs in the rain.

From Modern Dreams

David Gosselin is a writer, researcher, and poet based in Montreal. He is the founder of The Chained Muse and New Lyre.