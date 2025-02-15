Featured in our New Lyre - Summer 2023 issue

I lie awake at night and count the stars

that cluster, cluttering the sky and mind

with numbers vast and overwhelming. Mars

portends debilitating doubt. Unkind

anxiety. Distrusting each unwise

decision made, regrets yet pile and grow

with every passing second. Lists surmise

a wasted life, designed to reach plateau.

You lie beside me hand in hand, your warmth

gets passed from fingers clasped and radiates

desire. Your stillness penetrates the storm

and guides me back into your arms, creates

the space to realize doubts are wasted hours

we’re meant to spend together under stars.

Susan Botzet lives in Ventura, California with her husband and is pursuing her MFA in Creative Writing at Mount Saint Mary’s University in Los Angeles.