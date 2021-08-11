About

Age of Muses was inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s unfinished struggle to establish a truly classical journal of arts and letters—The Stylus. Poe viewed the establishment of a genuine classical culture in America as the ultimate bulwark against the spiritual, cultural and intellectual subversions that have led to the destruction of civilizations since time immemorial. Like Poe in America, Percy Bysshe Shelley in England recognized that subversive ideas are always first planted in the imagination before taking root in the real world. Starting as small seeds, nourished and cultivated over time, these ideas spill over into the world of culture, education, politics, and finally, law. This applies as much to good ideas as bad—or even evil ones. Our publication is a source for the first kind.

The fact that evil has and always will function in this way led Plato to dedicate much of Book X of his Republic to the role of the poets and artists in society—the ‘‘image-makers.’’ Plato recognized that these image-makers, who were the most skilled at imitating reality, creating compelling narratives, and painting cathartic scenes, possessed the unique ability to shape and color the imaginations of audiences everywhere. Such a power could either be used to bring others and oneself closer to Truth, or to do just the opposite. Plato observed that most people were usually unaware of the degree to which the stories and narratives advanced by the poets and artists of their age shaped the collective identities and meta narratives of their society as a whole—much like Hollywood, the “Silver Screen” and mass media did over the last century.

Then as now, the means of reversing the effects of subversive ideas and oligarchical perversions remain essentially the same: the cultivation of a free and sovereign imagination animated by an innate joy and enthusiasm about getting to the “real thing,” rather than cheap and fleeting “imitations.”

Join us as we have fun creating a new “age of muses.”