Age of Muses
To One in Paradise
By Edgar Allan Poe
Mar 16
David Gosselin
7
Hollywood, Predictive Programming and You: Are We Living in a Science Fiction Movie?
By David Gosselin
Mar 12
David Gosselin
30
The Dark Side of Fairy Tales: Mandeville, the Fable of the Bees and the Hellfire Club
Or When Fairy Tales Go Very Wrong
Mar 8
David Gosselin
6
Prophecy
By Dana Gioia
Mar 1
David Gosselin
10
February 2024
The Tyger
By William Blake
Feb 24
David Gosselin
12
From Cybernetics to "Self"-help: Ending the West's Luciferian Love Affair?
Interview
Feb 23
David Gosselin
9
Breaking the Binds: Curing Western Schizophrenia
They are playing a game. They are playing at not playing a game. If I show them I see they are, I shall break the rules and they will punish me. I must…
Feb 21
David Gosselin
9
Exiting the Cave (Public) - Part III: Philosopher Kings and the Gardens of the Sacred Muses Today
Podcast
Feb 17
David Gosselin
Exiting the Cave: Philosopher Kings and the Gardens of the Sacred Muses Today
Watch now | Podcast
Feb 15
David Gosselin
1:34:57
5
Journey Through Mountains: The Waterfall, Mastery and Details
By David Gosselin
Feb 15
David Gosselin
8
Prometheus
By Paul Lawrence Dunbar
Feb 10
David Gosselin
8
Review: Snow White and the Widow Queen by Jonathan Pageau
Book Review
Feb 6
David Gosselin
5
