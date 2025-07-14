Much of history has been decided off the stage and in the shadows.

The first instalment of our 2025 documentary series, “Reclaiming the Mysteries,” delves into the hidden world of mystery cults, their role in shaping world history, the origins of the Ancient Egyptian "Mysteries," and the corruption of sacred knowledge across the ages.

May 2025 be the year where we begin to reclaim the mystery.

Stay tuned for the next instalments, “The Secrets of the Renaissance,” “The Power of Beethoven,” and “The Murder of Edgar Allan Poe.”

Read our journal and Schiller’s complete historical lecture on Moses and the origins of the “Mysteries”

Recapturing the Mysteries — New Lyre Spring-Summer 2025 David Gosselin · Jun 11 Age of Muses is excited to announce the release of the first in a series of new documentaries and short films. To begin, we would like to introduce a little feature that previews and discusses the contents of our latest New Lyre Spring-Summer 2025 issue. Read full story

An Archaic Revival or Classical Rebirth? David Gosselin · May 1 With the replacement of the Pantheon and Rome’s vast array of mystery schools by Nicene Christianity, the soothsayers, astrologists, magicians and medicine men of old seemed to have been kicked to the curb for good. Further, with the Judeo-Christian notion of man as Read full story