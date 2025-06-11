Age of Muses is excited to announce the release of the first in a series of new documentaries and short films. To begin, we would like to introduce a little feature that previews and discusses the contents of our latest New Lyre Spring-Summer 2025 issue.

This little film (or lengthy, untraditional commercial) gives a taste of the material found in our latest magazine of timeless culture, history and ideas. The issue explores Friedrich Schiller’s profound historical lecture on the origins of the Egyptian mysteries and Mosaic Law, Nicholas of Cusa’s epistemological method of Learned Ignorance, and the enduring role of poetry in shaping the Western imagination, going all the way back to Ancient Egyptian “Harper Songs”. Oh, and the latest issue is also full of new sublime compositions!

We’ll be putting out additional content covering the work in this latest dense New Lyre issue over the coming weeks and months, including a new documentary, related video essays, and mixtapes.

Let’s not forget that small city states like Athens or Florence were able to change the course of history through their dedication to such higher ideals, thanks to brave and visionary souls like Socrates, Plato, Aeschylus, Dante, Petrarch, Boccaccio, and many others.

