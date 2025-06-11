Recapturing the Mysteries — New Lyre Spring-Summer 2025
The official commercial/film for New Lyre Magazine - Spring/Summer 2025
Age of Muses is excited to announce the release of the first in a series of new documentaries and short films. To begin, we would like to introduce a little feature that previews and discusses the contents of our latest New Lyre Spring-Summer 2025 issue.
Note: Paid subscribers can download the complete issue at the bottom of this page. Hard copies can be ordered anytime directly from Amazon
This little film (or lengthy, untraditional commercial) gives a taste of the material found in our latest magazine of timeless culture, history and ideas. The issue explores Friedrich Schiller’s profound historical lecture on the origins of the Egyptian mysteries and Mosaic Law, Nicholas of Cusa’s epistemological method of Learned Ignorance, and the enduring role of poetry in shaping the Western imagination, going all the way back to Ancient Egyptian “Harper Songs”. Oh, and the latest issue is also full of new sublime compositions!
We’ll be putting out additional content covering the work in this latest dense New Lyre issue over the coming weeks and months, including a new documentary, related video essays, and mixtapes.
In the meantime, let us know what you think of our latest video, subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the latest, and make sure to give us a like! We are also very grateful to everyone who shares our content with others who are passionate about witnessing a genuine classical revival and renaissance of the arts, education, and culture within our beautiful Western civilization.
We’re confident that great things can be achieved right now. It only requires the proper time, resources, content, and collaboration. We’ve been slowly but surely building up all the infrastructure and capacity needed to cultivate and realize this vision.
It’s been our commitment since day one.
If you’d like to support our Renaissance initiatives and Age of Muses content, please take out a premium subscription—just $6 per month.
Let’s not forget that small city states like Athens or Florence were able to change the course of history through their dedication to such higher ideals, thanks to brave and visionary souls like Socrates, Plato, Aeschylus, Dante, Petrarch, Boccaccio, and many others.
We’re now beginning to see the fruits of our labor and that of others. But it’s only the beginning.
Without further ado, we hope you enjoy our film!
Discover our latest New Lyre Magazine
Paid subscribers can access all past and current New Lyre issues below
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Age of Muses to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.