Here lies a happy prince

because death is the kindest fate.

One generation passes, another remains:

so it has been since our eldest ancestors.

Now those who were once "gods" rest in their sepulchers

along with other nobles

and those who built their tombs.

Their palaces are gone,

and what has become of them?

What of the words of Imhotep and Hardedef,

whose sayings are still recited entire?

What of their palaces?

Their walls have collapsed into ruins,

their halls have vanished

as if they never existed!

And no one returns from that realm

to inform us of their state

or to calm our fears.

We remain in the dark until we join them ...

Hence, rejoice with happy hearts!

It is best to forget: heedlessness is happiness!

Humor your hearts as long as you live!

Perfume your hair with myrrh,

adorn yourself in your finest linens,

anoint yourself with the costliest oils, fit for a god,

heap up your treasures here on earth!

Let your heart remain buoyant! Don't let it sink!

Humor your heart and find happiness!

Here on earth do as your heart demands!

What use is mourning,

when weary-hearted Osiris pays tears no heed?

Weeping and wailing spares no man from the grave,

so make every day your holiday. Never tire of joy's pursuits!

Because no one is allowed to take his possessions with him

and none who departs ever returns!

loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

