Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael R. Burch's avatar
Michael R. Burch
4d

An excellent reading of my translation.

Bravo!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Gosselin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture