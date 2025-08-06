Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Martin Mc Carthy
Nov 5, 2023

As a former teacher, with students of all classes and colour, I really like this poem and the sentiments expressed in it. What I will say from my time teaching is - 'Knowledge is power, and the more you acquire it the more empowered you feel.' I can feel this sense of empowerment behind this poem. Indeed, the line, 'Knowledge didn't agree with slavery' is totally telling.

Diana Mara Henry
Nov 5, 2023

Charming...how much inspiration for us not to give up the skills so hard won for human dignity. Thank you for this offering.

