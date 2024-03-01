Sometimes a child will stare out of a window

for a moment or an hour—deciphering

the future from a dusky summer sky.

Does he imagine that some wisp of cloud

reveals the signature of things to come?

Or that the world’s a book we learn to translate?

And sometimes a girl stands naked by a mirror

imagining beauty in a stranger’s eyes

finding a place where fear leads to desire.

For what is prophecy but the first inkling

of what we ourselves must call into being?

The call need not be large. No voice in thunder.

It’s not so much what’s spoken as what’s heard—

and recognized, of course. The gift is listening

and hearing what is only meant for you.

Life has its mysteries, annunciations,

and some must wear a crown of thorns. I found

my Via Dolorosa in your love.

And sometimes we proceed by prophecy,

or not at all—even if only to know

what destiny requires us to renounce.

O Lord of indirection and ellipses,

ignore our prayers. Deliver us from distraction.

Slow our heartbeat to a cricket’s call.

In the green torpor of the afternoon,

bless us with ennui and quietude.

And grant us only what we fear, so that

Underneath the murmur of the wasp

we hear the dry grass bending in the wind

and the spider’s silken whisper from its web.

Dana Gioia was born in Hawthorne, California, on December 24, 1950. He received a BA from Stanford University. Before returning to Stanford to earn an MBA, he completed an MA in comparative literature at Harvard University, where he studied with the poets Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Fitzgerald. In 1977, Gioia moved to New York to begin a career in business. For fifteen years Gioia worked as a businessman, eventually becoming a vice president of General Foods. In 1992, after publishing his first book of poetry, Daily Horoscope (Graywolf Press), in 1986, he left business to become a full-time writer.