Pride (Superbia), from the series The Seven Deadly Sins - Pieter van der Heyden

Forget about the other six, says Pride.

They’re only using you.

Admittedly, Lust is a looker,

but you can do better.

And why do they keep bringing us

to this cheesy dive?

The food’s so bad that even Gluttony

can’t finish his meal.

Notice how Avarice

keeps refilling his glass

whenever he thinks we’re not looking,

while Envy eyes your plate.

Hell, we’re not even done, and Anger

is already arguing about the bill.

I’m the only one who

ever leaves a decent tip.

Let them all go, the losers!

It’s a relief to see Sloth’s

fat ass go out the door.

But stick around. I have a story

that not everyone appreciates—

about the special satisfaction

of staying on board as the last

grubby lifeboat pushes away.

Dana Gioia was born in Hawthorne, California, on December 24, 1950. He received a BA from Stanford University. Before returning to Stanford to earn an MBA, he completed an MA in comparative literature at Harvard University, where he studied with the poets Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Fitzgerald. In 1977, Gioia moved to New York to begin a career in business. For fifteen years Gioia worked as a businessman, eventually becoming a vice president of General Foods. In 1992, after publishing his first book of poetry, Daily Horoscope (Graywolf Press), in 1986, he left business to become a full-time writer.