“Twelve Views from a Thatched Hut, Detail Two” by Xia Gui (1195 - 1224)

The Waterfall

“So noisy are the towns and villages,” remarked

The sage as he and his young pupil made

Their way across the bustling thoroughfares,

Heading toward the mountains and the mist.

The boy, only accustomed to the sound

Of rustling towns and city happenings,

Half-listened as he loo…