Exiting the Cave
Exiting the Cave: The New Aristocrats
David Gosselin
Jan 10, 2024
What kind of education befits a new generation of true Aristocratic and Philosophical souls? Join Dr. Quan Le and David Gosselin as they revisit Plato's Republic and explore how the timeless forms Beauty, Truth and Goodness may be reawakened and brought forth within our twenty-first century time dimension.

