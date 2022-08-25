Exiting the Cave: Timocrats, Democrats, Oligarchs and Tyranny

Psychiatrist and Confucian scholar Dr. Quan Lu joins Escaping the Brave New World to discuss the transcendental leap and epistemological challenge faced by civilization at this critical juncture in human history. Beyond mere politics and rhetoric, whether expressed in their ancient forms or embodied in the latest social engineering, Dr. Lu outlines the nature of humanity's ascent from the animal kingdom of vitality, intellect, and psyche into the timeless realm of Beauty, Truth, and Goodness.

After an initial discussion of the various categories and cast of characters encountered within the lower realm of politics—the Democratic, Tyrannical, Oligarchical and fake Timocratic souls—we venture into the realm of the true Timocratic, Aristocratic and Philosophical souls. These reflections lead into a playful exploration concerning the nature of great art, culture, and civilization, with special attention paid to the many subversive “imitations” and perversions of “the real thing.”

Disabused from the imitations found in both the ancient and modern world of political psy-ops and epistemological warfare, the dialogue culminates with an exploration of the many possibilities that arise as a civilization begins “exiting the cave.”