Age of Muses
Exiting the Cave
Exiting the Cave: Timocrats, Democrats, Oligarchs and Tyranny
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:51:36
-1:51:36

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Age of Muses

Exiting the Cave: Timocrats, Democrats, Oligarchs and Tyranny

Escaping the Brave New World Episode 10
David Gosselin
Aug 25, 2022
∙ Paid
Share

Psychiatrist and Confucian scholar Dr. Quan Lu joins Escaping the Brave New World to discuss the transcendental leap and epistemological challenge faced by civilization at this critical juncture in human history. Beyond mere politics and rhetoric, whether expressed in their ancient forms or embodied in the latest social engineering, Dr. Lu outlines the nature of humanity's ascent from the animal kingdom of vitality, intellect, and psyche into the timeless realm of Beauty, Truth, and Goodness.

After an initial discussion of the various categories and cast of characters encountered within the lower realm of politics—the Democratic, Tyrannical, Oligarchical and fake Timocratic souls—we venture into the realm of the true Timocratic, Aristocratic and Philosophical souls. These reflections lead into a playful exploration concerning the nature of great art, culture, and civilization, with special attention paid to the many subversive “imitations” and perversions of “the real thing.”

Disabused from the imitations found in both the ancient and modern world of political psy-ops and epistemological warfare, the dialogue culminates with an exploration of the many possibilities that arise as a civilization begins “exiting the cave.”

New Lyre Magazine Archive

David Gosselin
·
December 21, 2023
New Lyre Magazine Archive

Each New Lyre Magazine is its own unique and timeless journey, with a universal theme bounding every issue. Discover the timeless artistic voices and creative visionaries across history engaged and rediscovered, with the same timeless tradition carried on by the leading poetic voices of our day.

Read full story

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Age of Muses to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Age of Muses
Exiting the Cave
The world is in need of a ​Renaissance. We're committed to offering the kind of content that breathes life into these efforts across the Western world and beyond. Art and culture have and always will be the fount for new ideas. Contrary to the cynical Huxlian Brave New World outlook, which imagines a world where people have become so hyper-sensualized that they no longer care about the sacred and deep things that characterize truly creative civilizations, we know this view to be untrue. As Western civilization has witnessed an increasingly decadent, decaying, and hyper-sensualized society unravel before its eyes, we can observe that the desire for Beauty, Truth, and Goodness has only grown.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Gosselin
Recent Episodes
Schiller Against the Savages and the Barbarians, or the Art of Republics
  David Gosselin
The Art of Breaking Spells: Exposing the Magicians with Coffee and a Mike
  David Gosselin
Exiting the Cave: Philosopher Kings and the Gardens of the Sacred Muses Today
  David Gosselin
Exiting the Cave: The New Aristocrats
  David Gosselin
Escaping the Brave New World: Apollonians, Dionysians, Prometheans and Epicureans
  David Gosselin
Escaping the Brave New World
  David Gosselin