In this latest interview on Coffee with a Mike we open the spell books and explore how modern entertainment, culture and intellectual discourse are often manipulated by skilled “magicians.” After initially disabusing people from the general culture of pessimism and demoralization pervading Western minds, we demystify how the magicians of our modern culture and intelligence industrial complexes use their “mystique” to manage the shadows cast on our modern cave walls—or screens.
Having demystified the many tricks used by the magicians, wizards and shamans from the times of ancient Babylon until today, we reflect on the new creative potentials and possibilities (and new Godzilla Minus One movie) surfacing within our rapidly evolving cultural landscape.
Join us on this latest magical journey.
The Art of Breaking Spells: Exposing the Magicians with Coffee and a Mike