Interview with the Delingpod

In this latest interview with author and journalist James Delingpole, we have have very wide-ranging and unconventional conversation on the lesser-known corners of cultural control and psycho-spiritual warfare playing out in the world of arts and culture.

At a certain point, the question of the nature of the “dark overlords” controlling Western culture comes up. I shared a few impromptu remarks, but thought they were worth qualifying.

James asked about the nature of the supernatural and its role in shaping world events. The question centered on what exactly should be considered natural or supernatural as it pertains to the machinations of evil in our world. I would add the following thoughts, which I sent to James via private message after our conversation:

The soul is a mystery, in my opinion. We have neither measured nor seen it, yet it’s what makes us what we are. As St. Irenaeus once said, each soul is more unique than an individual face. Everyone has a unique soul. Creativity is another mystery. How original ideas occur to one, ideas that have never occurred to another before, or how discoveries are made, no one can fully explain the mechanism, yet they happen all the time (if we know how to search). Does that make one a superstitious mystic? Are these things supernatural? I refer to these things as “mysteries,” which is what they are. What we call scientific knowledge only makes these mysteries clearer, without ever dispelling the original mystery.

From the role of Aristotle’s Poetics in Hollywood to the corruption of talented artists and the modern Entertainment Industrial Complex, we gradually move through a series of increasingly more nuanced and complex questions regarding the many sacred myths that shape our modern understanding of culture, history, art and politics.

James Delingpole is an English writer, journalist, and columnist who has written for a number of publications, including the Daily Mail, the Daily Express, The Times, The Daily Telegraph, and The Spectator. He is a former executive editor for Breitbart London,[1][2] and has published several novels and four political books.