Submissions

The next reading period for New Lyre and Age of Muses will run from February 1, 2026 through March 30, 2026.

Submission Guidelines:

Poems of all formats and genres are welcome. We are very catholic in our tastes and avoid partisan literary quarrels and disputes such as what constitutes poetry. Our focus is on quality, and elegance, and humane interest and relevance.



We will also publish short essays, generally under two thousand words. Inquire before submitting prose. Inquiries and completed prose are best sent to ageofmuses@gmail.com.

Formatting Guidelines

All submissions should be in .docx format (Microsoft Word).

Special guidelines for technopaegnia are presented below.

We prefer left justified lineation.

Ballad or hymn style indents are acceptable. Caps or lower case at line beginnings will be according to the author's preference.

We will not publish technopaegnia without a descriptive query. Authors should inquire with a detailed explanation of the work, its design requirements, and layout coordinates for the file submission. Please read the following with care:

Unpublished works only (simultaneous submissions are welcome) and you keep all the rights. Inquire further or send your work in a Word document, PDF, or pasted directly into the email.

Rights

After first publication all rights and ownership revert to the authors.

Contact/submissions/pitch

