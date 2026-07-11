Exiting the Cave: Educating the Shadow Casters
Making our way to the other side with Dr. Quan Le
Dr. Quan Le comes to us from his portal on the other side of the Cave to break down the subtleties and psychological profiles of the cast of characters inhabiting the Cave(s). We discussed the host of characters that populate the cave world, both on the inside and outside. Among other things, we paid particular attention to those who usually fly under the radar: the shadow casters themselves.
Who creates the shadows and who runs the cave(s) in 2026? How much has really changed since Plato’s time? And are there perhaps many kinds of shadows, perhaps some nobler than others?
Dr. Quan helps us break it all down in this latest episode of Exiting the Cave.
This is a great discussion. Thanks. I'd add that modern plutocrats do give back but not to society at large. Instead they donate – supposedly in the US, more money then is in the manufacturing sector – to sacred victim groups through the massive government/NGO complex.
In my opinion, a "sacred victim, entitled parasite" culture is dominant in the West – symbolized by Kneeling Nancy. One merely has to be born in order to acquire privilege. But, privilege without obligation. It has superceded the more aristocratic culture of the Robber Baron age where the aristocratic "privilege, obligation, honor and divine order" culture still remained.
Clearly, it is high time that we re-focus our energies based on Real Science; which is based on the fact that ‘‘God's Love’’ - the Absolute Awareness in Awe & Gratitude for Unlimited Possibilities - embraces Love of Exploration-Investigation-Discovery through unlimited manifestation within the Divine Structure of volume/space and duration/time.
A core driver must be that, at this point in time on this planet, deception has moved us so far from knowing Real Love of Life that it appears overwhelmingly difficult at times. While always we have all the power to revert to Reality simply because we have all skills, time and knowledge while supplying all demand.
Meanwhile, our compliance with fraud and wage-slavery is easily dismissed in the knowledge that a ''bank'' is merely a now-digital ledger in a database. All said, we have all the systems of communication and technology to ''turn our backs on the black witches'' by commencing ''the conversation never had''. In other words, science-religion-philosophy must be re-viewed as One Route to Real Awareness flowing as Real Education.
In effect, Consciousness is experiencing living proof that, when ITs characters lose awareness of and gratitude for the Beauty and Goodness all around them, collective despair in unconscious separation from Truth is reflected into the world. In other words, we ''download'' intense, destructive energies that reflect our collective fear, delusion and confusion.
However, when we retain the indefatigable will to re-connect to The True Beauty and Goodness wherein our world is manifesting, Divine Presence will support and guide us; as we do for our own Children. Thus, The Source Of All Living discovers the characters-souls worthy of ITs Endless Gifts amidst the unlimited possibilities of cause-and-effect; manifesting as infinite space when we enter a physical body.
So, accepting that desire for Love and Wisdom prevails - as for any loving father-mother - regardless of seemingly insurmountable challenges, is key to re-discovering the Source of our core desires and unveiling the Wonders of Oneness.
Never let the external illusion separate you from Inner Truth. True faith, through and despite adversity, leads ever-deeper into God's Eternal Blessings. We must turn to Real Education to fulfill its actual role and ''bring out from within'' founded on how to re-call coherence in order to re-connect into Divine Mind.
Here's the basic framework we need to increasingly re-connect to our own Self-Awareness:
* our bodies are the actual technology employed by One Divine Conscious Presence to explore-investigate-discover ITs endless possibilities
* each ''body'' - terrestrial and celestial - is a ''nano-universe'' that reflects one ''slice of the pi'' of infinite possibilities in interactive motion
* we exist in the Divine Playground of That One Divine Mind filled with Love that exudes from Absolute Awe and Gratitude at ''THAT THAT IT IS'' - the Actual Nature of Bliss In Motion
* the Pure Knowingness of THAT manages billions of ''our'' bodies and endless other living forms on this nano-world; and on untold others where the endless possibilities unfold and refold
* we Require Real Education to ''bring out from within'' through heart-brain-gut coherence; so we can dismiss the demonic mindset (inevitable in this game of apparent lack) that can only cause disruption and destruction based on the lies of its own terrible disconnection from Reality
* we could not be more intimate with the Divine as ITs thinking is the motion within the space of manifestation wherein we appear as nano-slices of ITs Imag-I-Nation process.
* the resonance of living in awe & gratitude enables incremental coherence for inner reconnection and ITs Grace of ''resurrection-transubstantiation-transfiguration''
* we've been involved in really challenging ''game-for-keeps'' and now is the 'collection point in time'' when we can begin a New Conversation founded on the Truth of the Beauty and Goodness reflected always within every thing for 'those with eyes to see and ears to hear''.
* All said, we're One Family indoctrinated through engineered separation over millennia; what a party we can have when we all arrive HOME! So let's help each other by realising that we are the ''living infrastructure'' who create all supply and demand.
* so why in hell do we follow the edicts of deluded narcissists entrapped in a demonic mindset!
Divine Irony anyone? :-))
https://co-oplab.com - join it - own it- develop it locally for our collective well-being.