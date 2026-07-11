Dr. Quan Le comes to us from his portal on the other side of the Cave to break down the subtleties and psychological profiles of the cast of characters inhabiting the Cave(s). We discussed the host of characters that populate the cave world, both on the inside and outside. Among other things, we paid particular attention to those who usually fly under the radar: the shadow casters themselves.

Who creates the shadows and who runs the cave(s) in 2026? How much has really changed since Plato’s time? And are there perhaps many kinds of shadows, perhaps some nobler than others?

Dr. Quan helps us break it all down in this latest episode of Exiting the Cave.

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New Lyre Magazine #9: Spring/Summer 2026 David Gosselin · Jul 5 Over 2300 years ago, Plato challenged the poets of the ancient world: would those who excelled in the art of image-making become capable of leading their audiences out of the cave? Or would they choose to simply remain inside the cave and make themselves useful — by making the shadows more delightful? Read full story

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