Age of Muses

Age of Muses

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Michael R. Burch's avatar
Michael R. Burch
1d

David, I enjoyed your translation.

It has many fine lines and images, and reads well overall.

One small suggestion:

Like a mirror, smooth and clean[; or .]

If we go back to the beginning of the sentence, this line begins a separate thought.

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